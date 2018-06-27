Tiny Escaped To Vegas While T.I. Was In LA For BET Awards — Was She There To See Floyd Mayweather?

While T.I. was at the BET Awards, Tiny was busy out in Las Vegas. After Tip’s latest cheating scandal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if Tiny got into trouble of her own with her rumored fling, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It wasn’t that shocking to see T.I., 37, by himself at the 2018 BET Awards, considering he was filmed slapping the booty of Asia’h Epperson, 29. Yet, Tip’s solo outing left many wondering where his long-suffering wife was that night. Turns out, she “escaped” to Las Vegas. “When Tip arrived in LA for the BET awards, she bounced,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Tiny didn’t really disclose any details as to why she was headed to Sin City. “She let Tip wonder if she was there to hang out with Floyd (Mayweather), she definitely left him with questions about that.”

Wait, really? T.I. and Floyd, 41, do not get along, to put it lightly. The two got into a fight in May 2014, and a few months after that, Floyd made the outrageous claim that he had sex with Tiny. Since then, there have been rumors that Tiny has cheated on Tip with Floyd, so much that T.I. called her out during a May 2017 episode of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. So, was Tiny in Vegas to get revenge on Tip? “She was there for a bachelorette party,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “not to see Floyd.”

However, while Tiny wasn’t in Vegas this time to see Floyd, it doesn’t mean she won’t ring him up for a chat. When the video of T.I. and Asia’h hit the Internet, Tiny and the boxing champ “started talking again,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The chats were good for Tiny’s self-esteem since Floyd’s “very complimentary” of her. “They haven’t made plans to see each other or anything but Tiny likes knowing she has that in the pocket, it feels good.”

In addition to calling Floyd on the phone, Tiny is leaning on Tamar Braxton, 41, during this latest round of relationship troubles. With Tamar having her own issues with her now ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 44, she’s been Tiny’s rock. Surprisingly, Tamar isn’t pushing her friend to divorce Tiny. Instead, Tamar’s “trying to be there for her and lift her up.” Maybe Tamar and Tiny can take a “girls’ trip” together? Perhaps to Vegas for the weekend?