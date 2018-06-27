Tiny Feeling Pressure To Finalize Divorce With T.I. — Why She Can’t Help But Drag Her Feet

Tiny and T.I. are not in a good place following his alleged affair. However, Tiny isn’t rushing to finalize their divorce because there’s still a lot of love there! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

T.I.’s butt slapping incident with Asia’h Epperson on June 15 appears to have been the last straw for his wife Tiny. After reconciling following T.I.’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos back in 2017, T.I. and Tiny might be done for good! However, there’s just one thing holding her back. “Tiny is feeling the pressured from friends and family to finalize her divorce with T.I., but she can’t help but drag her feet with the whole process. Those close to her are trying to convince her that the healthiest thing for her, the kids [Clifford, Major, and Heiress] , and T.I. is to get the divorce over and done with so they can all move on,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Tiny initially filed for divorce from the “Whatever You Like” rapper back in 2016 and then again on April 27, 2017. “Once the divorce is done with, Tiny will be able to create clear boundaries with T.I. and the rumors of him cheating will be over for good. But, it’s not that simple for Tiny. She and T.I. both have a lot of money, property, and other assets co-mingled, so their divorce is complicated,” the insider continued.

“Tiny still has a lot of love for T.I. too. As angry as he makes her sometimes and despite everything he has put her through, she still loves the father of her children. So, it may take her a while before she is ready to end it all for good,” the source added. In addition to being married for eight years, T.I. and Tiny have been together since 2001. So, we can definitely understand Tiny’s hesitation.