Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Rocking Sexy, Striped Swimsuits For Summer

Stripes are one of those patterns that never goes out of style. Check out how Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and more celebs have rocked the print on their bathing suits for the ultimate Summer 2018 beachwear inspo!

Like any other article of clothing, swimsuits come in a million different colors and patterns. But luckily that means that there are some bathing suit prints that never truly go out of style. One of those prints is stripes. From thick vertical stripes to thin horizontal ones, there are plenty of ways to rock the lined look. If you need inspiration for how to rock a striped bikini or one-piece then look no further than the Instagram feeds of your favorite celebs!

Kendall Jenner, 22, celebrated Memorial Day 2018 in a blue and red thick striped bikini top from Solid & Striped. The patriotic swimsuit made the iconic pattern feel new again by opting for a very wide stripe, and by pairing the top with a high-cut bottom. Hip cleavage, anyone?

Taylor Swift, 28, also took on the trend at her Fourth of July party in 2016 – and she enlisted the help of BFFs Gigi Hadid, 23, and Cara Delevingne, 25, to do it! While goofing around in an inflatable slide and hanging out on the Rhode Island coast, the threesome matched their festival red, white and blue striped swimsuits. Taylor and Gigi donned the vertical print on their one-pieces, while Cara decided to wear a bikini in a horizontal version of the same pattern. Of course, the twinning moment wasn’t complete without a cute pic of the three friends posing together shared to Old Taylor’s Instagram.

Still not convinced that you should be rocking a striped swimsuit while hitting up the shore this summer? Then get clicking through the gallery above to see how celebs like Rihanna, Ashley Graham, and Demi Lovato have styled their stripes. I mean, if RiRi’s sporting the trend, you know it’s a good look.