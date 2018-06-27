It’s war! After Donald Trump savagely slammed both Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert as “low-lives,” the talk show hosts fired back in the most epic way possible during the open of ‘The Late Show!’ Check it out here!

For comedians, no one is off limits, not even the President of the United States. However, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand this as he was extremely offended when Jimmy Fallon dissed his hair from an appearance he made on The Tonight Show back in 2016. In response, POTUS called Jimmy a “lost soul” and slammed fellow talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s also dissed him in the past, as “terrible” during a rally in South Carolina on June 25. He then went on to refer to Stephen Colbert as “the guy on CBS” with “no talent.” So like expected, this only added fuel to the fire.

On the June 26 open of The Late Show, Stephen FaceTime’d Fallon, who said “Hey low-life,” when answering the phone. Stephen then replied with “Hey lost soul, be a man,” which is in reference to Trump’s other diss following Jimmy’s hair comment. After the audience went crazy over their exchange, Fallon asked Stephen what he was up to, and Stephen answered, “I’m busy having no talent.” We can’t think of anything more epic than this!

But, it gets better. The two comedians also sarcastically claimed they didn’t watch Trump’s South Carolina rally, but heard he said some pretty mean stuff about them. “I heard he said we’re all no-talent, low-life lost souls,” Fallon said. “Well, that’s not right,” Stephen said. “That’s Conan,” Stephen continued in reference to Conan O’Brien who shockingly was the only late night host Trump didn’t mock.

So, they added Conan to their FaceTime, and he hilariously pretended he had no idea that Donald Trump, the real estate man, was even President. While we think this was the best show open to date, we’re not so sure POTUS will agree!