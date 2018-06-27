Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More In Jean Shorts: How To Rock The Trend This Summer

Jean shorts will never go out of style, and they are the perfect summer staple for a day at the beach or a night out on the Boardwalk. See pics of your fave stars rocking jean shorts below!

Everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen has worn jean shorts and totally rocked the look! Denim will always be a trend, and in the warm weather, what’s better than short shorts? Stars like Ariel Winter and Halsey love pairing their denim shorts with crop tops, showing off their toned abs. Miley Cyrus mixed denim shorts with sparkly thigh-high boots on stage at the iHeartSummer Festival in 2017. Beyonce famously wore jean shorts for her Coachella 2018 performances and is rocking them during her On The Run II tour with hubby Jay Z.

Taylor Swift just wore denim shorts during her soundcheck at Wembley Stadium on June 22. Jean shorts can be worn with just about anything. A bathing suit, a crop top, a sweater — everything works! Click through the gallery to see pics of over 20 stars wearing jean shorts in various ways, plus 12 pairs of shorts we are loving this summer! Denim shorts are everywhere — they are super accessible and affordable. I love shopping for shorts at T.J Maxx — I always seem to find designer denim for less!

Stores and websites like American Eagle, Old Navy, Modcloth and Nasty Gal all have a ton of denim options. Whether you like a light wash, a darker stain, tiny short shorts or a longer, Bermuda style, you can rock these shorts with confidence this summer, knowing you’re on trend!