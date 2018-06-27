Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Reportedly Expecting Twins — A Boy & A Girl

Is Eva Mendes pregnant again? A new report claims she & Ryan Gosling are expecting not 1, but 2 new babies — and that they are ‘over the moon’ with excitement. Better yet, the mag says they’re having a boy & a girl!

Ryan Gosling, 37, and Eva Mendes, 44, are reportedly preparing to welcome twins this year, according to OK! magazine. While the rumors have not been confirmed — HollywoodLife.com reached out to their reps for comment — the media outlet claims the actors are very excited about growing their family, and they’re going to be having both a girl and a boy! They allegedly struggled with IVF, but now that their alleged “miracle babies” are on the way, they could not be more thrilled.

“They are over the moon,” an OK! source told the mag. “And with the news that they’re having twins — a boy and a girl — it’s just heaven. They’re telling friends it’s the miracle they never expected.” Eva and Ryan are notoriously known for keeping their personal lives extremely private. In fact, Eva was able to keep her last pregnancy a secret up until weeks before she gave birth! So while there’s been no sign of a baby bump, OK!‘s source claims the couple celebrated their baby news on June 4 along with daughters Esmeralda, 3, and Amada, 2.

The family-of-four was photographed outside a restaurant, and Eva was reportedly “covered up” in a green sweater as she held Amada close. “They knew they may have some fertility issues given Eva’s age, but they didn’t realize just how difficult the IVF journey would be,” the insider shared. “Even when Eva wanted to give up, Ryan kept saying, ‘Just one more.’ That’s the one that took — and Eva’s been thanking him ever since.”

The two are SO excited in fact that they reportedly have already started discussing baby names. “They’re thinking Viviana for the girl and Carlos, after Eva’s brother who passed away,” the source said. “She’d like to honor his memory by naming her son after him, and Ryan is more than ok with that.” Only time will tell if Eva is actually pregnant!