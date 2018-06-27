Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley: Inside Their ‘Toxic’ Romance– Why They Just Can’t Quit Each Other

It’s no secret that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have a tumultuous relationship. However, their most recent altercation has Ronnie’s family really concerned for their future. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Things have gone from bad to worse for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley. On June 24, Jen was arrested for allegedly beating up Ronnie and dragging him with her car in Las Vegas. She was then taken into police custody and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. So, it’s no surprise that Ronnie’s loved ones are worried, especially since he and Jen share a baby girl together Ariana Sky Magro, who was just born on April 3. “Ronnie’s friends and family are beside themselves. They can’t work out why Ronnie keeps going back to Jen. It’s like an obsession, or a drug addiction, they just can’t quit each other, despite all the non-stop drama,” a source close to Ronnie tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Weeks before the car dragging situation, Ronnie and Jen reportedly got into another physical altercation after Jen showed up to the hotel “unannounced” where Jersey Shore is filming season 2, according to Us Weekly. “Their relationship is so toxic, but they can’t seem to keep away, and they’re constantly going back for yet another fix of drama and fighting,” our insider continued. “Ronnie says it’s all about Ariana, and that he stays with Jen and tries to work it out with her because she’s his baby mama, but their relationship isn’t healthy,” the source added.

“The best thing they can do for Ariana is to go their separate ways and parent separately. At this point, it’s impossible to know what it will take for Ronnie to come to his senses, but everyone hopes he does so soon, for the sake of that little girl, if not for himself,” the source said.