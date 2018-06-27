I Tried Rihanna’s Moroccan Spice Collection A Week Before It Drops — What You Need To Know

I love everything about Fenty Beauty — from the eyeshadows to the lip gloss, there are so many beauty bag staples. RiRi’s about to drop a brand new collection and I got a sneak peek!

Rihanna‘s about to drop her new Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice collection. It goes on sale globally on July 6th, but I got to try everything on June 27! I was invited to the VIP all access first look, at her New York City pop-up shop outside of Madison Square Garden. The collection is stunning and there are a bunch of NEW items. First, there is an eye primer, which has a super soft applicator tip. The Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer is similar in color to her makeup primer — it’s called “Invisipink.” Then, she has an amazing new Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette with 16 shades. There are 7 mattes and 9 shimmers. The palette has a huge mirror on the inside, so application is easy anywhere you go.

To apply the shadows, there are two new brushes. There is a full, dense version for all-over shading. Then, there is a “custom cut [brush] for crease application and effortless blending.” There is also a new “Flyliner” — a longwear liquid eyeliner that has a sharp applicator pen. It’s a thin line, but of course, it’s buildable. Once it dries, it’s there to stay! Especially if you use the primer first! It’s called “Cuz I’m Black.”

We are loving this new collection from Rihanna! There will be three pop ups in NYC at the end of June, so be sure to check out her Instagram to get all the details!