Paris Jackson’s Sweet Tribute To Joe Jackson Will Make You Cry: ‘I Love You Grandpa’

Paris Jackson is grieving the loss of her beloved grandpa Joe Jackson. We’ve got her emotional message where she detailed how she said goodbye to him before he passed away on June 27.

After Paris Jackson tragically lost her beloved fatherMichael Jackson in 2009, she became even closer with grandfather Joe Jackson in keeping his memory alive. Now she’s mourning the loss of her beloved grandpa, who passed away after a battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer on June 27 at 89-years-old. Paris, 20, was with him until the very end, and wrote a heartfelt Instagram post detailing her precious final memories with Joe. Next to a photo showing her tattooed hand holding on to Joe’s while he was in the hospital, she wrote “RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. Spending those last few moments with you were everything. Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.”

She praised the man who created and manged the iconic R&B act The Jackson 5 featuring his sons, with little Michael on lead vocals. “Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson. You are the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. You are the strongest man I know. Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live,” Paris wrote.

“I will cherish every moment with you til the day I die, especially our last moments. Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. Quoting advice you gave me when I was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time. My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way,” she continued.

Paris concluded, “I love you grandpa. So so so much that words can’t describe. I have immense gratitude for you, and always will. We all feel that way. Thank you for everything. truly. Rest in peace and transition. I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.” She also included a series of photos showing Joe as a young man, a pic with wife Katherine and another photo of him happy and healthy in his heydey managing the Jackson 5. The group launched Michael’s career and he went on to become the King of Pop and one of the greatest music superstars of our time. Sadly Paris just mourned the ninth anniversary of her dad’s death on June 25, and two days later she lost her grandpa.