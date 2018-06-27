Offset Will Be In The Delivery Room With Cardi B When She Gives Birth — Plans To Be A ‘Hands-On’ Dad

Offset can’t wait to welcome his first child by wife Cardi B, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how he’s going to be by her side when she gives birth to their little girl.

Cardi B and Offset are excitedly waiting for their first child to arrive any day now, and the Migos rapper plans to be by his superstar wife’s side when their bundle of hip hop royalty is born. “Offset is totally going to be there in the delivery room with Cardi, holding her hand, cutting the cord, the whole nine yards! He’s been really involved in the pregnancy, all throughout, really supportive, and totally there for Cardi all the way,” a source close to the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He didn’t leave her side during Cardi’s pink-themed baby shower on June 26 and was so loving and protective of the mama to be.

Cardi, 25, admitted in the past that she wasn’t one hundred percent thrilled when she found out she was pregnant because her meteoric career was just taking off. But now she can’t wait for motherhood alongside the man she secretly married in Sept. of 2017. “At first, Cardi wasn’t even certain she wanted to be a mom, she wasn’t sure she was ready — but Offset had no doubts at all, he knew she would make an amazing mother, and he’s her biggest champion. Offset’s going to be a totally hands-on dad too, he has no problems changing diapers, doing night feeds, the lot — Cardi jokes that it’s great he has so much experience when it comes to being a dad, well, she’s half joking anyway!” our insider adds.

Offset, 26, but already has three kids from previous relationships, sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie. The world only found out about Jordan in late 2017 when his mom Justine Watson sued the Migos rapper, asking for more substantial child support. We don’t know how much diaper changing he did with those babies, but he does have experience being a father.

Cardi had a blast at her pink-themed baby shower for the daughter she is expecting, and showed off a photo on her Instagram praising her husband as he was shown holding her tightly in his arms while cradling her large baby bump. “Thank you everybody for coming. I really appreciated with all my heart and will never forget ya !!❤️I haven’t been able to open gifts today cause i haven’t been feeling too good, tomorrow I will see !! Even this the best gift of all was your presence,” she captioned the pic. AWWW! This is how hot she is, within SIX MINUTES of posting the photo it already had over 220K likes.