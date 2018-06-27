Melania Trump Determined To Visit More ’Tender Age Shelters’ To Ensure Kids Are Safe & Cared For

Her jacket said ‘I don’t care’ but Melania Trump wants to prove she does. FLOTUS intends to go back to TX to visit more migrant children in detention centers, we’ve learned exclusively.

Melania Trump‘s visit to a child detention center in McAllen, Texas on June 21 didn’t go so well, to say the least. The tour of the facility was stunted, and the visit was married by her baffling decision to wear a jacket that said “I don’t care. Do u?” on the back. After that gaffe, she’s determined to right the wrongs and head back to McAllen to visit children being held at the detention facility, a source close to the first lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Melania is very keen to see the facilities with her own eyes and to speak to staff and children so she can access how they are being treated, and to ensure that there are no abuses — that everything is as it should be,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Melania has heard some alarming stories about what’s been happening inside some of the facilities, so she wants to check them out herself. And while the children are here in the United States, she intends to make sure they are at least kept safe and cared for.”

“Alarming stories” is putting it lightly. Families seeking asylum in the United States have been torn apart, children literally ripped away from their parents at the US-Mexico border by ICE. They’re taken to these detention centers as if they’re prisoners, and their parents have no idea where they are — sometimes as far away as New York or Seattle. The kids at some facilities (at least one a former Wal-Mart) are reportedly only allowed outside a couple hours a day, have no toys, and are, horrifyingly, allegedly kept in cages. So yes, it’s “alarming.”

It’s unclear how the first lady’s visit to check on the children would help improve their situation, but at least there’s one thing — “Melania won’t be wearing anything controversial this time,” the source said. That’s a start!