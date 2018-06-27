Meghan Markle Accused Of Disrespectful ‘Faux Pas’ Towards Queen — Is This Insane?

Poor Meghan Markle’s dealing with another problem. Some people think she committed a major royal faux pas! Find out what she did and if it’s really that bad!

Could Meghan Markle please get a break? The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex is getting slammed for the tiniest of slights. Royal fanatics have pointed to a photo snapped of Meghan at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace with husband Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II for a supposed faux pas. You see, her legs are crossed at the knee. That’s a move that some feel is disrespectful to the queen, despite the fact that her legs are fully closed, she’s dressed demurely, and she’s even wearing nude pantyhose.

Confused? Allow us to explain. Royal protocol says that ladies should cross their legs at the ankles, not at the knees. There’s also the option of what’s been coined the “Duchess Slant” because Kate Middleton does it — putting the legs together and leaning to the side without crossing the ankles. While some see what Meghan did as disrespectful, they may want to slow their roll. Her mother-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, always crosses her leg at the knees!

There are even photos of Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, sitting that way when they were younger. The queen doesn’t even cross her legs anymore; she’s 92 and doesn’t care. So, if Meghan wants to keep it up, more power to her! We have a feeling that the queen’s going to give Meghan a little slack right now. After all, she’s only been a royal for a few weeks — and she has a lot of drama to deal with on her side of the family!