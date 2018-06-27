‘Year Of Spectacular Men’s Madelyn Deutch: ‘Walking Away’ From Izzy Was ‘Painful’

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Year of Spectacular Men’s Madelyn Deutch, who wrote, starred, and scored the film, about bringing this story compelling story to life, working alongside sis Zoey, and more!

The Year Of Spectacular Men is now in select theaters and OnDemand. HollywoodLife got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with Madelyn Deutch, who not only starred as the lead character, Izzy Klein, she also wrote the film and scored it as well. The Year Of Spectacular Men also stars Madelyn’s real-life sister, Zoey Deutch, and their mom, Lea Thompson, directed the film.

Madelyn opened up to HollywoodLife about this story she was “inspired” to tell, casting the “spectacular” men, and her hope that this will push Hollywood to “help facilitate making stories for girls in their 20s.” Check out our full Q&A below!

Were your sister and mom onboard from the very beginning?

Madelyn Deutch: We’re already really not normal. We’re already really co-dependent, so making a choice to work together was not foreign. We already see each other a lot, we already talk a lot. We’re already really interested in what’s going on in each other’s careers, for lack of a better phrase, so the decision to work together felt natural.

Did you find yourself always wanting to be a part of this industry?

Madelyn Deutch: No. I wanted to be in music. I started in music. I went to school for music and went to an arts high school downtown, which was incredible, and I studied jazz like a dork. Then I went to school for it. I went to school for voice and was heavily involved in that work. For me, the whole genesis was when I realized I didn’t want to be on tour for the rest of my life. Then I started acting a little bit because that felt like a slightly more manageable life for me, and then when I realized that no one was going to just give me the parts I was interested in, I started writing. It’s been a strange little journey.

Writing can be a very intimidating thing. What made you want to put the pen to paper for this particular story?

Madelyn Deutch: For me, screenwriting is super painful unless you have to tell it. So it has to be a story that you can’t not tell. Otherwise, it’s not worth the agony of getting it finished. You have to want to do it. When it comes to your own thing, if it’s your baby, unless it’s a story that you feel totally empowered and inspired to tell, then it’s kind of not worth telling. That’s just what I was going through. I felt really strongly that I wanted to tell a story about what it was like to be a young millennial woman and to feel lost, because no one else is interested in writing that script.

A lot of the story is dependent on you and Zoey’s chemistry. As siblings you have chemistry, but were you ever afraid of how that would come across onscreen?

Madelyn Deutch: No, I never thought about it, to be honest. I imagined we’d have good chemistry onscreen, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be as good as it is. Chemistry is strange. You never really know how it’s going to show up, and so when we were acting together, I don’t think we both realized we’d have so much fun acting together, and I don’t think we realized how much fun people would have watching us act together. I love acting with her. Hitting the ball back and forth with her is a real privilege.

This movie also features some very interesting men. How did you go about finding these guys?

Madelyn Deutch: It started first with Nick Braun. He’s an incredible actor. He’s on Succession right now. I sent the script to Nick. He’d done a movie with my sister called Good Kids, so Nick and Zoey are very good friends. I knew that he would be perfect for Charlie, the last guy in the film. There’s 5 guys in one year, and the fifth guy is Charlie. I sent it to him, and he was actually… I got to give credit where credit is due. He was really one of the first people to give me more confidence in the script than I had initially. He was like, “This is good. This is one of the best comedies I’ve read in a really long time. Why haven’t you been doing this forever?” He was the first person we attached, I think, and shortly after I think we got Brandon T. Jackson, and I was just freaking out when we got him. After that, I think we got Jesse Bradford, who I had a conniption fit over because Bring It On’s my favorite movie of all-time. Then we got Zach Roerig, who was so sweet. He kind of came in last minute, and so did Cameron Monaghan. Cameron was doing Gotham and Shameless at the same time. But my sister had done a movie with him a couple of years ago, so they were also friends. That’s the thing. When you’ve got goodwill in this business, people are willing to come and make it work with their schedule. All the guys were really generous with the script, and I think they all really saw versions of things they had experienced within the script as well.

This movie was your baby. What was it like saying goodbye at the end of filming?

Madelyn Deutch: [It was] really hard. The thing that was the most painful for me about walking away from the character was that she had become like a friend of mine. I talk a lot about mission statements. I had a mission statement about the script. I had a mission statement for the music. I had a mission statement for why I wanted to make the movie. My mission statement for the character was that she always has the best intentions. It was really interesting to come back to that all the time. I felt like I was getting far away from her in a scene. Sometimes I’d be acting in a scene and my mom would yell from video village, “That’s not Izzy, that’s Maddie. Cut. Where is she? Where did she go?” It’s like I would move out of that space and get stuck in writer mode or something and she would have to pull me back into the character. But the thing I would meditate all the time was that she always has the best intentions. I approached every scene from that perspective, so living with a person who always has the best intentions is an interesting friend to have around. I’m not necessarily like that. I’m more selfish than Izzy is, so when I was done playing her, I hoped I could carry some of those better attributes that she has with me now.

What was the most challenging aspect about getting this film made?

Madelyn Deutch: The most challenging aspect for me was pacing myself and knowing that the whole process was a long distance run and not a sprint. There’s just distinctly separate rooms you move through in the home of getting a film made. You start with the development of the script, and then you want to get the money. Then you cast it, and then you have to deal with shooting it, and then you have to deal with post and the music. After all that, now we have to deal with the festival circuit and distribution. You kind of have to take yourself aside and be like, “You can’t get upset about every little thing because this is going to be a long haul.”

What’s the message you want to send to millennials?

Madelyn Deutch: For me, making this movie wasn’t about sending a message through the script so much as it was about sending a message to my community to say that you don’t make content for a whole audience that needs it. The thing that I hope people get from this is that, if they watch it and love it and feel scene and heard, it’ll push executives and people who are responsible for cutting the checks to let more people create content like myself and all the other people coming up, to help facilitate making stories for girls in their 20s.