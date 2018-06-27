Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Will Burn Your Eyes In Super Hot BTS Pic Together For New Film

Now that is some serious eye candy! Leonardo DiCaprio gave a first look at his new film with Brad Pitt and DAMN, we can’t look away.

Look no further than this new, scorching hot behind-the-scenes pic of Hollywood kings Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, in costume for their new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Leo blessed us with the first look at the highly-anticipated, and star-studded Quentin Tarantino film, which stars he and Brad, and OMG we are not worthy of this beauty. In the picture, Leo rocks a mustard yellow turtle neck, a light brown leather jacket, brown slacks and shoes, and a bright gold belt buckle. He also wears a big ring and a necklace. Brad also gives off Hollywood hippy vibes in a Canadian tuxedo and aviators.

The dynamic duo are right on theme with the film, which takes place in 1969, “at the height of hippy Hollywood” and in the midst of the Charles Manson murders. Leo plays Rick Dalton, a former western TV star, whose stunt double is Cliff Booth, played by Brad. The movie follows the two struggling to exist in the “new” Hollywood. At the same time, they meet Rick’s famous neighbor… Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), a gorgeous model who is married to director Roman Polanski and is murdered by Charles Manson’s followers. Rick and Cliff both try to make it in a Hollywood they no longer recognize as Manson’s brutal murders continue. With Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden and more, the film is set to be in theaters on August 19, 2019 — coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder.

Production for the film began just last week in Los Angeles, and will continue until November 2018 — so, Leo, we’re expecting more BTS pics… please! Until then, we’ll just continue to stare at this beauty.