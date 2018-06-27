Kylie Jenner is showing everyone EXACTLY how she does her face beat in this amazing new video that was released on June 27 — click to watch!

Obviously, Kylie Jenner, 20, knows a thing or two about makeup! Her Kylie Cosmetics is on its way to becoming a billion dollar company, and she’s released everything from matte lipsticks to brushes to eyeshadow palettes. Now, she’s partnered with Vogue for a behind-the-scenes look at exactly how she gets ready in the morning. Here are some things we learned from her makeup tutorial. And watch the full video by scrolling down.

1. Apply your eye makeup first. This is something I have heard and seen from many celebrity makeup artists. That way, if there is any shadow fallout, you can simply use a makeup wipe to wipe it away — you don’t need to redo or fix your foundation. Also, if you are STRUGGLING with a liquid liner, for example, it’s easier to wipe the slate clean and start over if the rest of your face is already bare.

2. She likes a natural look. She says she likes to have her freckles showing, so she mixes foundation with the Marc Jacobs Dew Drops highlighter to give her an all around glow. She blends it really well, so it’s not cakey, and ALWAYS brings it down on her neck, so everything blends and is the same shade.

3. She mixes concealers. Don’t think you need to have an exact shade match with foundation or concealer. She uses a pink one to cancel out under eye bags and a more beige one for more coverage. She doesn’t conceal her forehead anymore because she thinks a cakey forehead gives it away that you are wearing makeup.

4. She doesn’t compete with Kim Kardashian West. “Me and Kim do not compete,” she said. “A lot of people think we might, but we really like making completely different products and both enjoy each other’s stuff. The more makeup, the better.” She used Kim’s setting powder to bake and Kim’s contour kit for definition.

5. She can do her lip liner with her eyes closed. She is such a pro! She uses liner all over her lips as a base before applying lipstick. We are loving these tips, Kylie!