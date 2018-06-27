Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Haters Who Say She’s Only With Kanye West For Money: See Epic Tweet

Kim Kardashian had the best clap back ever for fans who think she’s only with Kanye West for his money. We’ve got her tweet that put haters on blast.

Kim Kardashian‘s net worth is estimated to be equal or even higher than husband Kanye West, yet still she gets dragged for being a gold digger who married him for money. The 37-year-old reality star shut down haters on June 27 when she gave props to a fan who tweeted out a message of support to her. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @tsunamisrevenge wrote “Kim Kardashian is really a down ass wife. Y’all can say whatever tf you want about her but when the whole world was barking on her husband she stood by his side in public and told him he was wrong in private. And don’t be like ‘it’s for the money,’ sis was rich before she met him.”

Kim applauded the message by not only retweeting it to her 60 million followers, she also wrote “Okkkkkurrrrr” followed by three emojis of flying wads of cash. Forbes estimated that in 2017 alone Kim made approximately $45 million, from her wildly popular app game, her cosmetics line, endorsements and other successful business ventures. She learned well from her savvy momager mom Kris Jenner, 62, on how to jump on entrepreneurial opportunities and as a result some sites have estimated Kim’s net worth to be somewhere around $175 million. She just launched her fragrance line in 2018 so her fortune will no doubt swell even higher.

Not that Kanye is a slouch by any means. The 41-year-old’s albums have sold millions of copies, he makes bank as a record producer and owns his own record label G.O.O.D. music. Ye also pointed out in an April 2018 tweet that his Yeezy Boost 350’s have made him a very wealthy man. “I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan,” he not so humble bragged, taking a swipe at the Nike Air Jordan’s creator.

It’s safe to say the Kardashian-West household is a ridiculously rich one as both are mega-successful when it comes to their respective business ventures. It would be insane to say either of them married for money. If anything, Kim has more because in 2016 Kanye complained that he was allegedly $53 million in debt and tweeted at billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give him a hand. “I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt,” he claimed in a since-deleted tweet. “Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart…My dreams brought me into debt and I’m close to seeing the light of day.”