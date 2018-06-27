Kendall Jenner Sneaks A Kiss With Ben Simmons As They Reunite In LA — See Sweet Pics

Reunited and it feels so good! Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons looked happy to see each other while meeting up at a gas station on June 27 — they even shared a kiss! See the pics, here.

Kendall Jenner, 21,and Ben Simmons, 22, were pictured filling up their cars at a Los Angeles gas station on June 27 before photographers caught him leaning into her vehicle and allegedly sneaking a kiss! Clearly, the NBA player, who just won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 NBA Awards, had missed Kendall. She was out of town for a bit until yesterday, June 26, when she was pictured arriving at LAX wearing a NASCAR jacket. This time around, however, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured wearing a tucked-in black t-shirt with denim pants, and her man was seen in a yellow t-shirt and black pants. They also accessorized their looks with huge smiles on their faces since they were happy to be reunited, of course.

Before their LA reunion, Kendall and Ben were last seen partying together in Hollywood until 2am on June 22! A video obtained by TMZ showed the rumored couple leaving Hyde nightclub on the Sunset Strip right around closing time and driving off in the same SUV. They were also spotted grocery shopping together on June 17. “They were both browsing around right in the front, way out in the open,” a source told Page Six. “Definitely not hiding their relationship from anyone,” the source continued.

And let’s not forget when they spent the day together in Beverly Hills on June 10. “They went shopping together at Barney’s New York in Beverly Hills. Kendall helped Ben look in the men’s department and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase,” an insider told E! News. It sounds like these two may be getting serious!