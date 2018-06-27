Karrueche Tran ‘Relieved’ Chris Brown Might Finally Have A New Girlfriend

Chris Brown might be off the market, and his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is screaming oh happy day! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s glad Chris is finally moving on!

Chris Brown, 29, stirred his fans into a frenzy when he seemingly confirmed his romance with model Ammika Harris by commenting “mines…” on her Instagram post on June 27. The two have reportedly been linked for years, so this isn’t exactly a surprise, however Chris’ ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 30, is here for it. “Karrueche is happy that Chris might finally have a new girlfriend. She is not jealous in the least bit, but instead kind of relieved that he is moving on from their relationship,” a source close to the Claws star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. As many of you may know, Chris and Karrueche have quite a past. From Chris’ alleged cheating to Karrueche’s 5-year restraining order, it’s safe to say these two are better off apart!

“Karrueche is getting teased by friends that Chris’ new girl Ammika looks just like her, but she doesn’t care. As long as Chris is happy and focusing his energy on someone new, that is cool with Karrueche,” the insider continued. “She hopes Chris has learned from his past mistakes and maybe gets it right with this new girl,” our source added.

Interestingly, Karrueche isn’t the only one sending well wishes. Back in March, Chris Brown shared his thoughts on Karrueche’s new man, NFL player Victor Cruz. “They look really good together,” Chris wrote on a photo of Victor and Karrueche posted by The Shade Room. Now, that’s some serious growth! Nevertheless, we’re not exactly sure Chris and Ammika are exclusive as the “With You” singer recently shared a video of himself and Agnez Mo sharing a passionate kiss. But, that could have just been for a music project. We’re just going to have to wait and see how this all plays out!