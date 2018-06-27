Johnny Depp’s Son, 16, Suffering From ‘Serious Health Problems’: Mom Skips Movie Premiere

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ 16-year-old son Jack reportedly has ‘serious health problems.’ The actress had to miss a film screening in order to be by his side. Here’s what we know.

Oh no! The 16-year-old son of Johnny Depp, 55, and Vanessa Paradis, 45, is reportedly dealing with health complications. The mom-of-two missed the premiere of her film A Knife In The Heart on June 26 to be by Jack Depp‘s side. Her absence was announced by director Yann Gonzalez, who claimed that Paradis’ youngest child had fallen ill.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” the filmmaker said at the opening, according to French outlet Public, translated by People. Paradis and Depp, who dated from 1998 to 2012, share two children together: Jack, whose whose real name is John Christopher Depp III, and Lily-Rose Depp, 19. We hope Jack gets better soon!

The Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them star is currently on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, in Europe. The band, which includes music legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry from Aerosmith, recently stopped in Poland on June 12. During their time in Warsaw, Depp was seen smiling as he greeted fans while out in the city.

The photos of Depp’s Warsaw outing came after images surfaced earlier this month where he appeared to have lost weight. His gaunt appearance had fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star worried about the state of his health. However, it’s likely nothing to worry about. An insider recently dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. saying that he’s simply losing weight for an upcoming film role and switched up his look to fit the part of his current rocker status. The Hollywood Vampires will wrap their tour up on July 8 in Rome.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Depp and Paradis for comment.