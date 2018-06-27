Joe Jackson: See Pics Of Famous Father With Michael, Janet & His Hollywood Family

The man behind the Jackson 5 has died, according to a report which claims Joe Jackson lost his battle with terminal cancer on June 26. Now, we’re taking a look back at his life in pictures.

Joe Jackson has reportedly died at the age of 89 after battling terminal pancreatic cancer. In the days leading up to his death, which reports claim was on June 26, his family flocked to his bedside to be with him. As we await more details involving his devastating passing, let’s take a look back at his life in photos. Click through our attach gallery to see the music manager and father of 11.

Joe is survived by his wife Katherine and their children Maureen, 68, Jackie, 67, Tito, 64, Jermaine, 63, La Toya, 62, Marlon, 61, Randy, 56, and Janet, 52. His son, the iconic Michael Jackson died from an alleged cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009. Joe’s other son, Brandon died at birth in 1957. Joe was also the father of Joh’Vonnie Jackson, 43, who he had with the Cheryl Terrell, the woman he had a decades-long affair with. As a result, Katherine filed for divorce on two separate occasions, however, she never went through with it.

Just days before his death, Joe appeared to share a tragic tweet alluding to his declining health. “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” he captioned a Twitter photo of him looking at the sunset. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” the tweet continued.

However, his granddaughter Paris Jackson, 20, later confirmed that “My grandfather did not tweet this,” she said, adding, “I’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.” — “Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it,” she also wrote.

Joe has had a history of health problems through the years. He suffered a minor stroke at his Las Vegas home in November 2012, which he recovered from. Then, just three years later, he suffered another stroke and heart arrhythmia in Brazil on his 87th birthday in July 2015. In May 2016, Joe was hospitalized due to a high fever. In 2017, he was briefly hospitalized after a car accident in Las Vegas.

In 2014, Joe penned a letter to his daughter Janet, where he opened up about his health: “When I suffered four strokes last year, and was in the hospital recovering, only two people in my family traveled all the way to see in the hospital. My granddaughter Brandi (Jackie’s daughter) and my baby girl Janet. She sat right next to me as I lay in bed, spent time with me, talking about a lot together. It meant a lot to me. I lay there listening to her as she talked about how she was going to get married. I am happy for her and wish her nothing but the best! I never tell you this, but I am proud of you Janet.”

Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends during this difficult time.