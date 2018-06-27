Joe Jackson Dead: Father Of Michael & Janet Jackson Dies After Cancer Battle At Age 89

The father of the King of Pop has died. Joe Jackson, the father and manager of the Jackson Family — including Michael and Janet — is dead. He sadly passed away on June 27 in LA at age 89.

Joe Jackson has sadly died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. It was confirmed on June 21 that the father of Michael and Janet Jackson had been hospitalized with terminal cancer, and he succumbed to the illness on June 27 at 3:30 AM in LA, according to TMZ. Joe’s famous family has been by his side in the days leading up to his sad death.

Sadly, Joe has been suffering from medical issues for quite some time. He was rushed to the hospital on May 13, 2016 after growing weak from a high fever while having tests run by his personal doctor. He was also hospitalized in Brazil on July 26, 2015 (his 87th birthday) after suffering a stroke. Joe as admitted to the Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo after he was found to have an irregular heartbreak, combined with light-headedness and no vision. This stroke wasn’t his first — in fact, he suffered his third mild stroke in Nov. 2012. He was hospitalized in Las Vegas and sent home afterward.

Joe was the father of 11 children in total: Maureen Jackson, Sigmund Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Randy Jackson, Janet Jackson, and Joh’Vonnie Jackson. Of course, there was also Michael, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, as well as another son, Brandon, who was a still-born in 1957. Joe has been married to Katherine Jackson since 1949, despite having an affairw with Cheryl Terrell (the mother of Joh’Vonnie).

Joe started his career in music when he played guitar in the blues band, The Falcons. The band didn’t find success, leading Joe to focus on the careers of his children. Joe began working with Jackie, Tito and Jermaine, eventually adding Michael and Marlon to create The Jackson 5. After a successful performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, Joe led his boys to Motown. Their first release, Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5, came out in 1969. Joe managed his sons until the early 1990s. Michael decided to split from his father, though he would financially support Joe down the road.

During the 1980s, Michael accused his father of being physically abusive. Joe admitted to whipping his children with belts and switches, though he denied ever using a hard object or that he “beat” the kids.” Sons Tito, Jackie, Jermanie and Marlon have defended their father.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Joe’s family and friends during this time of loss.