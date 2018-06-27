Janoris Jenkins: NY Giants Star’s Brother Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter For Body Found In Home

NY Giants star Janoris Jenkins’ brother has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with a body discovered in the NFL star’s NJ home.

Janoris Jenkins is off the hook in connection with the dead body found in the basement of his Fairlawn, New Jersey mansion. The New York Giants star cornerback’s older brother William, 34, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old music producer Roosevelt Rene. According to TMZ, William was taken into custody early in the morning of June 26 by Ontario County, N.Y. authorities for an unrelated parole warrant violation, and Roosevelt’s body was found later in the day. The Bergen County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest on June 27. The NFL Network has reported that the death is being investigated as a possible strangulation.

Janoris, 29, was in Florida at a home he owns there at the time the body was discovered. William is an ex-con with a long arrest history. According to TMZ, he was already in custody 8 hours before Roosevelt’s body was discovered, but authorities began sniffing around and were able to collect enough evidence to charge William with the death.

Neighbors interviewed by local TV news stations said several of Janoris’ family members lived with him at his New Jersey home and described the athlete as a “good guy” and a “perfect neighbor.” Earlier reports claimed that William had fled the state and was headed to Florida to be with his brother proved incorrect, as he was already behind bars in New York state. Roosevelt was a family friend who was believed to be living in Janoris’ mansion at the time of his death. ESPN reports that Giants’ team officials and lawyers have advised their defensive star to remain in Florida as the investigation into the young music producer’s untimely passing is ongoing. If convicted, William could face up to 30 years in prison!