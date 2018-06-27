‘Harry Potter’ Must-Have Collectibles: First Look At Incredibly Detailed New Dolls & LEGO Sets

Accio wallet! If you’re a hardcore Potterhead, then we’re here to share with you a detailed, EXCLUSIVE first look at some brand new merch you will absolutely want to add to your collection. Alohomora to learn more!

This year, Harry Potter lovers are celebrating two decades of delighting in the Wizarding World created by the genius mind of J.K. Rowling. In honor of that, the teams at Mattel and LEGO are thrilled to announce that this summer, fans can jump back into the adventure with new collectibles that folks of all ages will be thrilled over — especially if you’re a fan of the early years of Hogwarts and the new chapter of wizard magic still unfolding.

First, let’s take a look at the exquisitely detailed new dolls from Mattel. Inspired by the characters seen in Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets, each doll comes dressed to impress in their Hogwarts uniforms. A young Harry is joined by his best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, along with Ron’s sister Ginny. Rounding out the collection are celebrated professors Minerva McGonogall and Albus Dumbledore — who yes, is modeled after original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris, not his replacement Michael Gambon. (Maybe there will be a 2.0 version in the future!) Oh, and yes, your eyes do not deceive you — those are personalized wands for each character. Incredible!

Then, if you’re a LEGO collector, you’re about to be flip your brick. Keeping with the Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets theme, head back into the Forbidden Forest with Harry and Ron as they battle this perfectly put together Aragog, complete with fearsome fangs and a gaggle of his sons and daughters crawling about. But if Fantastic Beasts is more your fancy, prepare to dive right into Newt’s suitcase along with Tina, Queenie and Niffler in an incredible buildable and foldable set modeled after the famed Hufflepuff’s magical case. This set could not be more beautiful. It’s complete with everything you’d need to care for magical creatures: potions, wands and yes, even the creatures themselves. You can build an Erumpent, look after an Occamy and her eggs, and if you look closely, you might just see a Bowtruckle!

Check out the gallery above for a closer look at all of these incredible collectibles. If you’re looking to get your hands on them, both LEGO sets will release in July nationwide, while the Mattel dolls will be available at your local Wal-Mart starting in August. And don’t forget — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters this fall, November 16th. What a time to love all this Harry Potter!