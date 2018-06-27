Hailey Baldwin ‘Loving All The PDA’ With Justin Bieber — She Knows Selena Gomez Is Watching

If you’re tired of seeing Justin and Hailey make out, get used to it because they aren’t going stop! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details on their relationship and why Hailey’s happy she’s taken Selena Gomez’s place!

For Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, the second time’s the charm! After breaking up nearly two years ago, Justin and Hailey are back together and stronger than ever. From their cozy date at LIV nightclub in Miami on June 11, to their most recent make out session in a NYC park on June 22, it’s clear these two are getting serious! “Hailey is loving all the PDA with Justin and she knows that Selena [Gomez] is watching, which makes it even better. Hailey has wanted this with Justin for years. When Justin was with Selena, Hailey was jealous and envious of the connection Selena had with Justin. Hailey has always had a huge crush on Justin and always wanted to be his girl,” a source close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, it looks like her wish has come true!

“Hailey would see how happy Justin seemed with Selena and it was hard for her to watch. Hailey wanted to be with him instead of Selena. Now, that the tables have turned, Hailey is sure that Selena is watching too, just as she did,” the insider continued. Yikes! But, like Hailey predicted, Sel has kept an eye out.

“Selena is aware that Justin and Hailey have been hanging out again, and of course, it stings. She still has very deep feelings for Justin, despite everything that’s happened there’s a lot of love there,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer explained to HL EXCLUSIVELY. I mean, it’s no surprise that Selena is feeling a little sad. After all, she and Justin have been in each other’s lives since 2011.

Those feelings don’t go away overnight. Nevertheless, we’re hoping he and Hailey are in it for the long hual!