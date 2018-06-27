‘From Not To Hot’: Geno Calls Out Mama June & Sugar Bear — ‘They Need To Get Their Sh*t Together’

Mama June and Sugar Bear are fighting again, and Geno is not here for it. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘From Not To Hot,’ Geno blasts the parents for constantly feuding over Honey Boo Boo.

Geno Doak, Mama June’s new boyfriend, is about sick of Mama June and her ex, Sugar Bear, fighting over their daughter, Honey Boo Boo. “I don’t see what the hell is going on with Sugar Bear and June,” Geno says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 29 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot. “They need to get their sh*t together and focus on Alana. It ain’t about them.”

When he walks through the house, he comes across Honey Boo Boo holding her cat Belle while wearing safety goggles and rubber globes. Apparently, Belle got sprayed by a skunk. Ew! Honey Boo Boo wants to show her mom that she’s taking care of her cat. Geno breaks the news to Honey Boo Boo that there might be another mediation since Mama June and Sugar Bear can’t stop fighting. “Great, arguing about me again,” Honey Boo Boo tells Geno.

“I’m sick of Mama and Sugar Bear always fighting over me,” Honey Boo Boo says. “So if I want this to stop, I guess I have to come up with a plan.” Oh, boy. Honey Boo Boo means business!

Mama June and Sugar Bear just can’t seem to get on the same track. Earlier in the season, Mama June pissed off Sugar Bear’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, and put Honey Boo Boo in the middle of the drama. When Jennifer tried to call Mama June to ask about Honey Boo Boo’s schedule so she could plan her wedding, Mama June never picked up. “Just stupid,” Jennifer said. “I am so tired of June! I’m done with this b***h, she better watch out!” Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.