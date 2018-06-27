Elizabeth Smart Pregnant: Child Safety Activist & Survivor Expecting 3rd Baby 14 Mos. After Son’s Birth

Elizabeth Smart & her husband Matthew Gilmour are about to have their hands full! Just over 1 year after welcoming their son, Elizabeth is pregnant once again with baby #3! See her super sweet announcement here.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Smart, 30, and her husband Matthew Gilmour! The ABC news contributor and activist officially announced she’s pregnant again via Instagram on June 26, and we could not be happier for her! Elizabeth and Matthew are already the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter Chloe and 14-month-old son James. Baby number three will be arriving in November, making the couple three-time parents to two babies and one toddler! Clearly these two love parenthood, but there’s no question they’re about to be VERY busy!

“Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!!!” Elizabeth revealed on Instagram. She wrote the words next to a black-and-white photo of a sonogram. “So happy for you Elizabeth! Much love your way! Take care of yourself ❤️,” one commenter gushed. Another wrote, “Amazing news, congratulations.” We can only imagine how thrilled Elizabeth and Matthew must about their impending arrival. After all, in November, the kidnapping survivor shared that her children and family were the most important things in her life.

“My children have brought so much happiness and joy. To me, they’re the very definition of love,” she told People magazine at the time. How sweet is that? Elizabeth first gained national attention at age14 when she was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City. A man named Brian David Mitchell had kidnapped her from her bedroom during the summer of 2002. She was brutalized by her captors for nine months before she was rescued.

“Today, I’m so grateful for the small things,” she explained last year. “I feel like a very lucky and blessed woman.” Elizabeth has since dedicated her life to helping kidnapping victims and their families. She’s also an inspirational speaker and author. “I feel so fortunate that I was able to come through this unscarred. I want to tell other people, ‘Don’t give up. Miracles do happen,’” she told People in 2008. “I’m not sorry this happened to me anymore, because it made me grow up.” Congrats again, Elizabeth and Matthew!