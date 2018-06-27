Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces New ‘Donut Fries’ & Nothing Has Ever Looked More Delicious

This is NOT a drill! Dunkin’ Donuts just made dreams come true with their new doughnut fries! Yes, doughnuts in the shape of fries, because, WHY NOT! Here’s everything you need to know!

We’d like to thank Dunkin’ Donuts for answering our countless prayers. The global doughnut company and coffeehouse just announced the debut of its new “Donut Fries” and we’re not OK. Are you? Dunkin’ Donuts will begin serving its new treat across America starting on Monday, July 2. And, for a limited time, you’ll get your money’s worth! Customers can purchase “Donut Fries” for just $2 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Guys, this is a BIG DEAL. Think about it: Now, when donut-craving customers enter Dunkin’s across America they can walk out with a bag of sugar-sweet savory sticks that will taste just like donuts and look just like fries! They’re portable, fun, and on-the-go friendly for sure, so what’s not to love?

And, here’s an important note for all you fitness-obsessed humans out there. One serving of Donut Fries (aka, five individual sticks) has 240 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 14 grams of total fat. Not too bad, right? Nonetheless, the new menu item has 40% of the recommended daily allotment of saturated fat, according to the nutrition facts on Dunkin’s official website.

Dunkin’ tested the product in April at multiple locations near Boston, USA Today says. The test run was successful, according to Tony Weisman, chief marketing officer for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. And, “Donut Fries” are just the tip of the iceberg for the Dunkin’ as they’re set to launch a slew of new pastries, along with other impending changes… like a possible name change! As you may know, the chain dropped the apostrophe from its name in 2017, and instead, changed the name of a storefront in Pasadena, CA to “Dunkin'” as a test. The final decision to permanently keep the new name, or not, will be made later this year.

In the meantime, let’s just celebrate the fact that we’re getting donuts in the shape of fries!