National Sunglasses Day — See Trendy Pairs On Kim K & More Plus Our Top Shades For Summer

Seems like every day is national something day, and June 27 is National Sunglasses Day! See pics of Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & more rocking shades below!

Sunglasses are a must-have accessory! Not only are the fashionable and help show off your sense of style, they actually help you look younger! They don’t have anti-aging properties like skincare, but wearing them helps you to squint less, which means less fine lines and wrinkles! Plus, you can protect your eyes from dirt and sand. Functional and fashionable! Of course, sunglasses are a favorite of almost every celeb on the planet, especially our faves like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and many more. See pics of them wearing trendy shades in the gallery attached above.

Luckily, sunglasses are readily accessible for you to buy all year round. Marshalls and T.J. Maxx always have designer sunglasses for less — I just saw a super cute Jessica Simpson Collection pair there last week. Sunglass Hut is another go-to for of-the-minute, trendy styles. They have Gigi Hadid’s line for Vogue Eyewear — a super cool collab. And you can get Kendall + Kylie eyewear at stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, stores that obviously carry a ton of our favorite brands like Coach, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch!

Whether you are daring and want to wear colorful shades like Kim, or teeny tiny glasses like Kendall Jenner, there is a perfect pair of sunglasses for everyone! See our top picks — of classic and super trendy frames — from some cool brands in the gallery attached, starting under $5!