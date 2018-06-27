Chicago West & True Thompson Pose With Their Moms In 1st Ever Pic Together For Khloe’s B-Day

In honor of Khloe Kardashian’s 34th birthday, Kim posted an adorable photo featuring their baby daughters True & Chicago! While Kim has talked about having cousin photo shoots, this is the 1st pic of the two newborns together! See it here.

Already proving their baby girls are BFFs, Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a precious photo of her 5-month-old daughter Chicago West, sitting next to Khloe Kardashian‘s 10-week-old daughter True Thompson. The pic also features the proud mamas, with Kim sharing the image in honor of Khloe’s 34th birthday on June 27. “Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kim captioned the adorable Instagram. “@khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

Kim added, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!” In the pic, both sisters are smiling for the camera while the birthday girl has the adorable baby cousins on her lap. Meanwhile, Chi is happily looking at the camera as True wears an expression you’d expect from a newborn. Giving fans some insight into her b-day festivities, Khloe took to Snapchat, showing off a full spread of delicious-looking donuts as well as adorable videos of baby True.

“What a gorgeous pic you guys look amazing and the kids gorgeous,” one fan commented on Kim’s snapshot. Another gushed, “Stop it!! Your babies are adorable.” While this is the first pic followers have seen of True and Chicago together, it definitely won’t be the last. After all, Kim recently revealed that she and Kylie Jenner, 20, have been taking tons of pics of Chicago and Stormi Webster‘s, 4 months, playdates together — and now that True and Khloe are in LA, the three cousins can finally hang out!

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kim gushed to Entertainment Tonight in a June 5 interview. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.” For a while though, Khloe and True were living in Cleveland, Ohio with Tristan Thompson, 27. Earlier this month, they moved to LA — reportedly for good.

“Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have of all the girls,” Kim said before Khloe made the move. “Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”