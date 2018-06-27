Cardi B Is About To Pop & Looks The Happiest She’s Ever Been At Lavish Baby Shower: Pics & Video

Hip-hop’s most buzzed-about baby of the year is almost here — so of course Cardi B and Offset celebrated their little one’s impending arrival with an insane baby shower! See pics and video here.

Cardi B promised that she’d have a lit baby shower, and from these photos and videos…it certainly looks like that was the case! The event, which was themed as ‘A Bronx Fairytale,’ went down on June 26, and it looked like quite an affair. The mom-to-be, who is just weeks away from giving birth, put her massive baby bump on display in a tight white dress for the big night. She completed her look with chunky necklaces and earrings, along with her hair piled into a chic bun on top of her head. Gorgeous!

Meanwhile, her husband, Offset — they just confirmed they got secretly married last September — was dressed in all-denim, with a studded belt and big necklaces of his own. The two looked so in love as they posed for pics and videos and mingled with guests. A band played some tunes as the group partied the night away, and Cardi has truly never looked happier. Of course, there was a throne at the front of the room for her to pose on, as well. Hey she is the QUEEN, after all! The shower even included a “Bardi Baby Bodega,” another touch to Cardi’s Bronx roots!

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi revealed plans for her shower, and admitted that it was definitely going to be unconventional. “I want a lit baby shower,” she said.”My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s*** is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate. I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, cooking, eating hors d’oeuvres. Nah. S***, I might even drink some red wine!”

Well, from what we’ve seen, it certainly looks like Cardi’s baby shower was ANYTHING by boring! This girl knows how to throw a party!