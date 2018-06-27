Brad Pitt: Why He’s Still Not Ready To Fall In Love Again 2 Years After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt is enjoying the single life! He’s working & spending time with his children, & according to a new report, he’s in no rush to find love 2 years after his split from Angelina Jolie!

Almost two years after his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is still not ready to fall in love. According to Entertainment Tonight sources, the 54-year-old actor is “in a great place personally and professionally,” enjoying time with his kids and working on Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with his friend Leonardo DiCaprio. “He’s happy to be back in Los Angeles filming,” the insider said. “He’s good-natured and professional on set. He is warm and authentic with everyone around. When he isn’t filming, he spends most of his time away in his trailer.”

Brad recently spent time in London with his six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, after a judge ruled that Angelina needed to help repair their relationship with their father. Brad “is focused on two of the most important things he should be focused on, and those are his children and his work. Being a father is his number one job and he knows that. He will always be there for those children,” the source told the outlet. They added that the Ocean’s actor is so committed to his children and work, that he is not ready to fall in love again, despite reports he was seriously dating Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman. “He has gone on dates but he’s not looking to leap into a serious relationship at the moment,” the insider revealed. “He is content on his own and enjoys the quality time he spends with the children when he isn’t working.”

When a judge declared earlier this month that Brad needed to be given more time with his kids, a source told ET that it was not only a “breakthrough” for both he and Angelina in their tumultuous relationship, but also a huge “relief” for Brad. Angelina and Brad have had to come to terms with the fact that their marriage didn’t work and have had to attempt to let their anger go for the sake of the kids,” the source says. “The new custody plans have had a positive effect on how Angelina sees this situation. She loves the kids and she doesn’t want to lose them, so she seems to have started communicating with Brad to make things run smoothly. It’s actually a breakthrough after having little to no communication for so long,” they said. “For Brad, it is a relief to have these very set plans in place. He now knows he will get the time he needs to bond with his kids. Brad truly wants what’s best for the kids and he knows if they get along and work it out it will be much better for them in the long run.” We’re especially happy for the children, who will get to see their father more, and he seems to be incredibly focused on their happiness and spending time with them!