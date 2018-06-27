Model Flaunts Stretch Marks In Boohoo Ad & Customers Can’t Get Enough Of It: ‘About Time’ – See Pic

Even models have flaws and clothing company Boohoo is proud to not hide them. Customers are applauding an ad where they didn’t airbrush out a model’s visible stretch marks on her legs.

Flaws are the new fab and clothing brand Boohoo is celebrating it! The company featured a gorgeous model in a ruched back one piece swimsuit and they didn’t airbrush out her natural stretch marks on the back of her thighs for the ad. It just goes to show even with a fit and trim body, people can still end up with the marks and it is nothing to be ashamed of. The brand hasn’t announced any anti-photoshopping initiatives, but is getting tons of praise for showing the model’s body as it really is and not trying to hide her stretch marks.

Facebook user Cheryl Adele pointed out Boohoo’s bold move in a post that has since gone viral, being shared nearly 70,000 times. “I find this so amazing! That even on a massive clothing brand like Boohoo they haven’t photoshopped away the models stretch marks! This is what girl power is all about! And every woman has imperfections. It shouldn’t be photoshopped away to give unrealistic expectations! Its what makes us who we are! Its reality #womenpositvitey,” she wrote next to a photo of the add, and included a close up look of the marks across the model’s left but and thigh.

Cheryl has over 3,600 comments to her original post, nearly all of them positive. “

Celebrities are becoming more open about showing off stretch marks so that they are something women should haven’t to hide or feel embarrassed about. Demi Lovato shared an Instagram photo of her bare midsection in April and wrote “Stretch marks and extra fat..and yet I still love myself.” Chrissy Teigen and Padma Lakshmi have also been open and body positive that they too have stretch marks.