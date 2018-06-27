Blake Shelton Congratulates Gwen Stefani On First Night Of Vegas Residency With Love Note

Gwen Stefani couldn’t resist sharing Blake Shelton’s romantic gesture with her fans, shortly before she kicked off her show. And we’ve got the video to prove it!

On the first night of Gwen Stefani: I’m Just a Girl Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani’s good luck charm sent her some love. Blake Shelton, 42, sent his 48-year-old girlfriend a vase of gorgeous flowers and she squealed with delight when she opened his charming note. How do we know? She shared clips of her opening an array of gifts shortly before she took the stage at the Zappos Theater. Her suite was jam-packed full of flowers and, of course, one vase was from the country singer. When her friend opened his note Gwen said, “Ah.” Later she shared Blake’s handwritten note, which read, “You’ve worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you, Blake.” Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Gwen drew a heart around the card and wrote, “From my best friend.”

It’s amazing to see these two so in love, considering how Blake recently revealed he initially thought their romance was just going to be a rebound following their respective splits (he and Miranda Lambert broke up in 2015, one month before Gwen filed for divorce with her then-husband Gavin Rossdale.) “[W]e were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives,” he told TODAY show host Willie Geist, “and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this. …three years later and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us.”

Gwen now joins Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie, and the Backstreet Boys in having a residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Gwen said when announcing her 25-show run. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Though, Gwen quickly found out how doing a Vegas show requires a ton of work. “I’m still in the panic mode of rehearsals. It feels like it’s not going to happen, but it will happen and it’s going to be one of those things that I look back on and go, ‘That was a huge chapter of my life,'” she told Entertainment Tonight at the start of June 2018. “So, I’m very excited, I’m very honored. I feel like it’s the kind of show that I’d never be able to do until this point in my life. [The show is] nostalgic, bringing people through the long journey I’ve been on with music and sharing that and exchanging the love I have with people. It’s really just that same journey again, but in a new Vegas-y way.”