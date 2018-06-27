‘Big Brother’ Premiere Live Blog: Season 20 Kicks Off With All-New Houseguests & Twists

Your favorite summer show is back! ‘Big Brother’ season 20 has arrived, and it’s going to be epic. Here’s our live blog of the premiere!

Big Brother season 20 is going to be unlike any other season of Big Brother. This is a milestone season, so you know the powers that be are going to go all out. This season features all-new houseguests. Sam is a full-time welder living in a camper in her mom’s yard. Tyler is a lifeguard, who says his biggest weakness is his brain. Bayleigh is a flight attendant and was the first African American Miss Missouri USA.

These houseguests are going to have their work cut out for them. Steve is a retired undercover detective who now teaches criminal justice. Certified life coach Kaitlyn, gun-loving Winston, fitness model Angela, and power lifter JC are also introduced. These houseguests are all competing for $500,000 and have to spend 99 days with no phone or technology. The first four to enter the house are Tyler, Bayleigh, Sam, and Winston. Right off the bat, these first batch of houseguests are getting along, but they’re all trying to hide their true motives.

The next set of houseguests include Rachel, a Las Vegas performer who has “mastered the art of manipulation and flirtation.” Chris, a.k.a. Swaggy C, a former college basketball player who babysits on the side. There’s Rockstar, who finds “peace through partying.” She’s also a mom of three!

Brett gives off total Clark Kent vibes. While he may just look like a fitness-loving hunk, he’s actually a cybersecurity engineer fighting cybersecurity terrorists! Scottie is a 26-year-old gamer who’s never been kissed, never had a girlfriend, and never been on a date. Oh, boy. This is going to be fun. The final houseguests include Kaycee, a women’s professional football player, college student Hayleigh, teacher and proud Muslim Faysal.