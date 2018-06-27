Ben Simmons Getting Trolled For Putting Kardashian Curse Onto 76ers

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner may be happy together, but his teammates are concerned their relationship will affect his game! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

It’s no secret that the KarJenner clan has a thing for basketball players, however, sports fans are quick to blame the ladies for their team’s misfortune a.k.a. the Kardashian Curse. I mean, Khloe Kardashian got slammed pretty hard when her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s team the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the championship to the Golden State Warriors on June 8. So, it’s no surprise that when Kendall Jenner, 22, sparked up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons, 21, those same fears resurfaced. “Ben’s teammates are happy for him but also trolling him hard both to his face and via text over his relationship with Kendall,” a source close to Ben tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They don’t want the curse to hit the team and many have joked that they will probably not get Lebron [James] because the curse has already set in,” our insider added in reference to rumors that Lebron is looking to be traded from the Cavaliers. While we’re sure the curse is just a myth, we must say, Ben and Kendall look really good together. After seemingly putting their relationship on pause when Kendall was photographed making out with Anwar Hadid, Ben and Kendall were spotted sharing a smooch at a gas station on June 27.

Their PDA session came just a week after the lovebirds spent the day grocery shopping in Los Angeles. “They were both browsing around in front, way out in the open,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “Definitely not hiding their relationship from anyone,” the source added. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Kendall and Ben, or should we say Bendall. Let’s just hope the 76ers’s next season is successful, so all of those naysayers out there can quiet down!