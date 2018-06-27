‘Beautiful Boy’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Spirals Into A Devastating Drug Addiction

Timothée Chalamet is ready to break hearts again. The young Oscar nominee plays a struggling drug addict in the new drama ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and the trailer will make you flat-out sob.

Can we just give Timothée Chalamet the Oscar already? The Call Me By Your Name breakout, 22, is taking another dramatic turn as Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy. The film, based on the memoir Beautiful Boy by David Sheff and Tweak by the real-life Nic, follows the survival and recovery of Nic and his family as they struggle to deal with Nic’s painful addiction to methamphetamines for several years. Timothée completely transforms into the role of a young man in the throes of addiction. Steve Carell, 55, is equally terrific as Nic’s dad, who is desperate to save his son. Grab your tissues now. Timmy and Steve have got one hell of a movie for us.

HollywoodLife was at CinemaCon in April 2018 and got a first look at an extended scene in the movie. In the scene, Nic and David meet at a diner to talk. When Nic sits down, he tells his dad that he’s been sober for five days. When Nic asks David for money, that’s when David knows that Nic is far from OK. David refuses to give Nic more money, and the struggling son goes from calm to angry and desperate in a matter of seconds.

The official trailer for Beautiful Boy is here. Starring @SteveCarell, @RealChalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan. Coming to theaters October 12. pic.twitter.com/sjBPbJYaWr — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) June 27, 2018

Timothée became an instant star after his magnificent performance as Elio in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, alongside Armie Hammer, 31. His stunning performance earned him his first Oscar nomination at just 22 years old. Timothée didn’t win, but he’s back in the Oscar race less than a year later with Beautiful Boy.

Beautiful Boy also stars Maura Tierney, 53, Kaitlyn Dever, 21, Timothy Hutton, 57, and Amy Ryan, 49. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 12.