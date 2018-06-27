Ashley Iaconetti Reveals She’s Down For A Televised Wedding With Jared Haibon — Under 1 Condition

Now that they’ve gotten over the high of their engagement, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are in wedding planning mode — but will the nuptials happen on TV? Here’s what she had to say about it!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on TV, and it’s expected that their engagement will take place on TV when Bachelor in Paradise airs later this summer. So, it’s safe to assume that a televised wedding is the next step, right?! Well, they’re definitely not against it, but Ashley says that they have one specific condition before giving it the go-ahead. “I think we’re both down, but our one caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to be limited to that,” she said on her Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins. “So I think if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn’t do it. We want it.”

Although Ashley first fell in love with Jared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, he didn’t realize she was “the one” until two and a half years later. Ashley spent years pining over Jared, but he made it clear he wasn’t interested in being more than friends. Finally, Ashley found a love of her own when she filmed Bachelor Winter Games at the end of 2017. She left the show in a relationship with Kevin Wendt, and Jared finally came to terms with the fact that he couldn’t live without her.

However, when he confessed his feelings, Ashley told him that she wasn’t willing to end things with Kevin after everything Jared put her through. When they broke up a few months later, though, Jared swooped in and the pair’s romantic relationship finally began. They kept it private for a few months, and finally opened up about their love in May. Just weeks after they went public, Jared got down on one knee while the two were visiting the set of Bachelor in Paradise in June. So sweet!

Now, of course, the wedding planning begins…but the lovebirds aren’t rushing things. “Really, nothing has changed since we got engaged,” Jared told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We are still madly in love and things are going great, so I think right now we are not rushing into a marriage. When that feels right, we will do it.” Ashley did chime in to add that the engagement won’t be “super long,” though!