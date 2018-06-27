Ariel Winter: ‘Salty AF’ & Flipping The Bird At Her Haters After Sarah Hyland Defends Her On IG –- See Pic

Step aside, haters! Ariel winter has NO time for harsh critics on social media, and she let them know it by giving them the middle finger in a scathing post. Slay, girl!

Ariel Winter is no stranger to getting criticism on her Instagram page, and while she’s mostly able to ignore it, she also feels the need to clap back every once in a while — and we love her for it! After the comments section of one of her photos was filled with hate and people calling her out for going braless in public, she posted a pic of herself giving the middle finger on her Instagram Story to show those haters how she feels about them. “Salty AF today to all the f***ers out there f***in up!” she wrote alongside the pic. OH YES, GIRL!

However, she also made sure to give a shoutout to those who’ve supported her amidst all the hate, too. In her next pic, she blew a kissy face and wrote, “To all my lovely fans/supporters I love you & appreciate you.” Ariel’s brave decision to fire back came after she got big support from her Modern Family co-star and real-life BFF, Sarah Hyland, who noticed all the hate on the 20-year-old’s pic and decided to step in and say something on June 26.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” Sarah wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!” Sarah is going through a lot at the moment — she was recently released from the hospital after a brief stay — and we love that she still took time to defend her bestie!

For years, Ariel has been getting criticism for the way she dresses and the sexy photo she posts on social media, but clearly, she doesn’t give a f*** what people have to say — and we absolutely LOVE HER for it!