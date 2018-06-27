50 Cent Mocks Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Claims As Actor Shares ‘Groping’ Story With Senate

50 Cent took things way too far when he posted a highly offensive message to Terry Crews just hours after the actor testified about being sexually assaulted. 50 mocked Terry about ‘rape,’ among other things, and fans are NOT having it!

Is it just us, or does 50 Cent, 42, REALLY seem to enjoy pushing the envelope? The latest star to get dragged by the rapper is actor and formal NFL player Terry Crews, 49. Terry bravely spoke about his alleged sexual assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 26, and just hours later, 50 was mocking his story on Instagram. Not only was the artist’s post classless and inappropriate, it was also offensive. In his now-deleted message, 50 came after Terry, essentially criticizing him for getting groped by another man.

The meme 50 shared clearly mocked Terry, as he wrote, “LOL,What the f*ck is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.” The meme, which showed a shirtless Terry in the first pic, read “I got raped. My wife just watched.” The other photo showed Terry with a rose in his mouth and had the words “gym time” written across it. Despite the disgusting hit though, Terry is not letting 50 get to him, which he proved when TMZ asked for his reaction to 50’s words.

“I love 50 Cent. I listen to his music while I’m working out,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said, smiling. “That’s the deal.” When asked if 50’s comments insinuated that Terry’s size should have helped him fight his offender off, Terry simply replied, “Well, first of all, I proved that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.” Way to take the WAY higher ground, Terry!

Terry spoke in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 26 to testify that W.M.E. talent agent Adam Venit had groped him during a party that he attended with his wife in 2016. At the time, he was embarrassed to come forward, thinking no one would believe him. “I probably would have been laughed out of the police station,” Terry said in court. “A year later, once the #MeToo movement took full swing, it was safe to come out. When you are victimized, you are now behind enemy lines and you are trying to find a way out … You’re trying to find your way to safety. No one around is going to help you. No one is going to believe you.”

Terry said his assault “lasted only minutes,” but the agent “was effectively telling me, while he held my genitals in his hand, that he held the power. That he was in control.” He added, “What happened to me has happened to many many other men in Hollywood, and since I came forward with my story I have had thousands and thousands of men come to me and say ‘Me too, this is my story.'”