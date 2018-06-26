Hollywood’s Most In Love Young Couples Of The Moment, Ranked: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson & More

Hollywood is on a young love roll right now with so many kissing couples! Now we’ve ranked them from 1-10, in terms of who’s most in love. See where Ariana, Pete, Justin, Hailey and more rank!

So much love in Hollywood! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s relationship set off a recognition of serious love and affection throughout Hollywood! We’ve picked our top ten young couples ranked from the number 1 most in love and likely to last to number 10, majorly in love, but not necessarily going to last longterm! Of course, that means we must start off with Ariana and Pete! The two started off their relationship hot and heavy, getting several matching tattoos in each other’s honor, and then getting engaged after two weeks of dating. Still, they seem to make each other really happy — at least according to the constant love they’re showing each other on social media! For Ari’s birthday today, her SNL fiancé posted the cutest tribute, writing, “happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm,” AND “one more for the queen. words can’t express what a real fucking treasure this one is.” We have died and gone to heaven. Click here for pics to find out who we ranked as Hollywood’s Top 10 Most In Love Young Couples!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have also proven to be a strong and dedicated young couple! The pair were only dating for a few months when Kylie, 20, became pregnant with their daughter Stormi Webster. Despite reports that Travis was absent throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, he has been a present and doting father, and continues to treat Kylie like the queen she is! Not to mention, these two were total fashion goals at the 2018 Met Gala — which happened to be their red carpet debut! Another couple on our list who made their debut at the Met Gala was Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse! While the couple have done their best to keep things private and under-wraps, their chemistry is undeniable, onscreen and off! The Riverdale duo were all smiles together at the Met and from Cole’s artsy pictures of his girl, to their fun-filled vacations, they’re definitely super in love!

Who can forget the Jonas brothers and their girls? Kevin has been happily married for quite some time, but the new hottest jet setting couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have topped our list, just as they were spotted looking super affectionate in Mumbai! Then, of course, there’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who are planning their wedding and share the cutest pup. Ahhh… young love. Click through our gallery to find out who else made the list!