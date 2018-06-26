Tyler Hilinski: Devastating Autopsy Results Show College FB Star, 21, Had CTE Before Suicide

Tyler Hilinski, the 21-year-old Washington State QB who took his own life in Jan., had CTE before he shot himself, his family reveals in shocking autopsy results. ‘He had the brain of a 65-year-old,’ his father says.

Tyler Hilinski, the promising Washington State quarterback who took his own life in January 2018 at age 21, had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the brain disease known as CTE, at the time of his death, his parents, Mark and Kym Hilinski revealed in interviews with The Today Show and Sports Illustrated. Hilinski was found dead inside his apartment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he didn’t show up for practice on January 16. The documentary centers around the Hilinski family searching for answers into what exactly caused his death, and if their son having CTE contributing to his suicide.

“It was a shock to get those results and find out he had (CTE) and to realize that this sport that he loved may have contributed to that diagnosis,” Kym told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show on June 26. Mark added: “The medical examiner said he had the brain of a 65-year-old, which is really hard to take. That was difficult to hear.” The parents said weren’t any “verbal signs” from their son that he was suffering, to them or anyone else at Washington State.

Hilinski shot himself in the head with a .223 caliber rifle in his apartment, after taking the rifle from a teammate four days earlier without the teammate’s knowledge, the Pullman Police Department revealed. Tyler’s parents told Kotb that he did not know how to shoot a gun until the day before his death. “He didn’t know what he was doing when he had that AR-15,” Kym said. “I think the fact that how he did it was a shock in itself.”

Ahead of his death, Tyler was last seen dropping a teammate off at class that morning. Then, when he didn’t show up for practice, two teammates went looking for him, where they later found his body in his apartment.

“I remember being like kind of numb because you don’t think your son is gonna die and you certainly don’t think he’s going to kill himself,” Kym says in the SI documentary. “And you certainly don’t think that you have to give his brain to the Mayo Clinic for an autopsy.” The Mayo Clinic approached the family about doing an autopsy on Tyler, a choice that couldn’t have been easy for the parents. But, they wanted answers. “We were in complete shock,” Mark said on Today. “We wanted to know everything we could, find out everything we could, so of course we immediately we said sure,” he said of the Clinic’s request. The report from the Mayo Clinic came back positive for CTE.”They said the tau protein was something you would never see in someone who was 21 years old, but in a much more older, elderly man,” Kym says in the documentary. “And it was shocking, because we know Tyler. Yes, he was quiet. Yes, he was a little bit more reserved, but he was always happy.”

The Hilinskis decided to go public with their story so they can help others. Through their non-profit, the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, Kym and Mark will promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student-athletes. “What we’re trying to do for student-athletes is we’re trying to fund programs that support them and their mental health,” Kym told Kotb. “They need it, there’s not enough out there for these beautiful athletes that give of themselves to their colleges, but their minds aren’t taken care of.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional information (via Today).