Tristan Thompson Stepping Up In Daddy Duties To Prove His Dedication To Khloe & True

Tristan Thompson is going all out to prove he’s committed to Khloe Kardashian and their baby! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on everything he’s doing from staying up late with True to feeding her!

Now that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in LA, he’s doing everything he can to make sure she knows he’s in it for the long haul. “Tristan is loving being a father. Now that the season is over, he has been able to be more active in taking care of True [Thompson]. Tristan is up late at night, feeding the baby, helping her sleep, burping her, and he loves playing with her too,” a source close to the NBA baller tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan knows he has a long way to go to repair some of the damage he has done in his relationship with Khloe, so he is doing everything he can to be a good father and prove his dedication to Khloe and True,” the insider continued.

Well, it’s the least he can do after everything that went down. As many of you may know, Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with multiple women throughout her pregnancy and it was all exposed just days before she gave birth to True on April 12. However, just because they’ve returned to LA after being in Cleveland for the basketball season, doesn’t mean everything is smooth sailing even with Tristan’s efforts. After a fan slammed Khloe as a “hypocrite” for staying with Tristan, Khloe revealed she hasn’t exactly let him off the hook.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe tweeted. Well, it’s clear they still have a long way to go, but at least they’re trying!