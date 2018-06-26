Travis Scott Dragged On Twitter For ‘Lip Syncing Like A MF’ During NBA Awards Performance

Travis Scott put on quite a show at the NBA Awards on June 25! However, some fans weren’t too pleased and even accused him of lip syncing! See the tweets here!

Anything can happen at the night show! This is certainly true as Travis Scott, 27, killed his set at the NBA Awards on June 25. Not only did he perform his hits, “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps,” but he also had some pretty crazy visuals on stage. Unfortunately, his fans weren’t here for it. “Why would you let Travis Scott perform if he was going to lip sync the entire time. Try not using autotuned. Shit is trash and extremely underwhelming,” one fan tweeted after his performance. “Travis Scott lip syncing like a MF LMAOOO,” another user said. Yikes!

And as if the comments couldn’t get any worse, one fan even suggested that Travis was on drugs. “Travis Scott was on stage tryna figure out how to get un-high,” a user tweeted. Now, that’s taking it kind of far! While we can understand their frustration, we still think Travis delivered a pretty epic show especially considering it was his first time performing at the awards. Plus, he and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20, recently welcomed their first child together back in February, so he’s probably tired from being a new dad! As we previously told you, he and Kylie are taking to parenting well, however, there’s just one thing they don’t agree on.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis is probably the strongest of all the sisters as they don’t really fight about anything… except when it comes to diaper duty,” a source close to Travis explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Travis Scott lip syncing like a MF LMAOOO — CHATE‼️🤘🏽 (@NCJR24) June 26, 2018

Why would you let Travis Scott perform if he was going to Lip Sync the entire time. Try not using autotune. Shit is trash and extremely underwhelming #NBAAwards — Elzdatruph (@RealElzdaTruph) June 26, 2018

“They are definitely not fans of poopy diapers and they often promise one another and make deals with one another, different things both materialistic and sexual, to get out of changing Stormi’s diapers,” the source continued. How funny!