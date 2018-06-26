Meghan Markle’s Dad Slams Queen For Meeting With Trump: ‘I’m Nowhere Near As Bad As Him’

Meghan Markle’s father is stirring up controversy again by insulting Queen Elizabeth II. Thomas Markle is irked that the queen wants to meet Donald Trump before him, he said in a new interview. Huh?

The royal family is NOT going to like this one! Just a week after his explosive, paid Good Morning Britain interview, Thomas Markle spoke out about daughter Meghan Markle‘s family again, this time complaining to TMZ that he hasn’t met Queen Elizabeth II yet. He believes that he’s being slighted by the fact that the Queen is meeting with President Donald Trump in July — before getting together with him. Wait, what? “If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad,” he told the outlet.

Just a guess, but the Queen is probably meeting with Trump because…he’s the president of the United States. He’s a little higher on the totem pole than her grandson’s wife’s father. Thomas probably shouldn’t take her schedule as an insult. He also told TMZ that he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the royal family, Meghan included, since his interview on ITV. You know, the interview in which he revealed that his daughter “sobbed” when he couldn’t make it to her wedding and stirred the pot by flat out saying that she wanted kids soon. Dad!!

Meghan was reportedly upset by her father’s Good Morning Britain appearance, according to an anonymous friend who spoke with Yahoo News. “She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her.” Thomas says that he’s eager to cross the pond to visit with Meghan and finally meet his son-in-law, Prince Harry. Will a meeting with Queen Elizabeth be on the docket? We’ll just have to wait and see.