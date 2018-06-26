T.I. & Tiny Living Apart Since Butt Slapping Video Surfaced: ‘Everything Has Fallen Apart’

Oh no! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & T.I. have reportedly not been getting along since the infamous video of him shockingly slapping the behind of another woman surfaced and it’s literally driving them apart.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, are reportedly having difficulty ever since the rapper was caught on camera slapping another woman’s behind backstage and it is even affecting their living situation. “After the video of T.I. slapping that woman’s booty came out Tiny asked him to sleep elsewhere,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has not welcomed him home yet. She is still not dealing with him and has let him know she is now weighing her divorce options, all over again. As of now they are living separately, everything has fallen apart. Poor Tiny’s so sad, she’s doing her best to hold her head up and keep her spirits high but she’s incredibly heartbroken and defeated by this. It’s a knife in her heart to be betrayed all over again by Tip, she’s hurting.”

We can definitely understand Tiny’s devastation. After their initial plans to divorce was put on hold, it seemed like they were really trying to work things out and even appeared to be so in love whenever they were spotted together. With Tiny’s thoughts about going through with the divorce, we can’t help but wonder how much longer if things between these two are over for good.

While their future has yet to be revealed, T.I. and Tiny’s recent actions have already hinted at their troubles. Tiny totally took to social media on Father’s Day to post an adorable photo of their daughter, Heiress, 2, and although she gave a shout-out to all the dads out there, she failed to mention T.I. directly. T.I. also didn’t spend the holiday with his children further causing speculation that the once loving couple don’t want to be in each other’s presence.