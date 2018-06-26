Summer Beauty Must-Haves — 50 Family-Friendly Sunscreens, Bug Sprays & More

Please don’t be like Kim Kardashian — wear sunscreen! Summer is just heating up — literally — so stay safe this 4th of July and beyond with these beauty must-haves!

It’s officially summer and there are some obvious (and not so obvious) things you need to stock up on fast! Check out our must-haves list right here:

SUNSCREEN — Obviously, this is the number one summer must-have. And don’t only wear sunscreen at the beach. I walked three blocks to get a salad for lunch in New York today and was pink when I came back inside (and I applied sunscreen this morning!). You need to be wearing face and body sunscreen every single day! It’s also a great way to prevent fine lines and wrinkles. I’m trying to use more natural products, and the easiest way to do that without being a chemist and studying ingredients is to reach for Baby or Kids formulas. I like the Banana Boat Simply Protect line, which has no Oxybenzone or parabens.

BUG SPRAY — My family is from Maine, and wow, let me tell you, mosquitos are RAMPANT there in the summer. I love the Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard (some of them have a built-in SPF as well). They have DEET-free towelettes in their own pouch which are perfect for traveling. Kosmatology has a Bug Repellent Balm made with organic and natural ingredients that is also super easy and convenient to apply — it comes in a little stick!

Don’t forget about stocking up on Excedrin (screaming children, anyone? Sorry!), sneakers for working out in the gorgeous weather, a paraben-free deodorant like the rosy-smelling one from Megababe, and a body perfecter like my fave from Westmore Beauty, for that pool party. See more of my summer picks in the gallery!