Serena Williams Shockingly Admits She May Never Play Tennis Again If She Gets Pregnant A 2nd Time

Serena Williams may be turning in her tennis racket sooner than expected! Confessing she’d already be pregnant again if she weren’t working, she revealed in a new interview that having a kid’s changed EVERYTHING — including her career!

Serena Williams, 36, loves tennis, but she loves being a mom even more. And as it turns out, she wants to have another baby with husband Alexis Ohanian, 35. The only thing holding her back? Her tennis career! In fact, opening up to InStyle magazine in their August cover story, the champ explained that if it wasn’t for work, she’d already be expecting baby number two! Not only that, but when she and Alexis finally do decide to give their 9-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia a sibling, Serena would prefer to be retired from tennis.

“If I weren’t working, I’d already be pregnant,” Serena told the mag, adding, “I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby…” So what does this mean? The tennis star wants a second child asap, and in order to make it happen, she just may retire earlier than expected! Either way though, what’s clear is that Serena adores motherhood — and she makes sure to put her baby girl first, always. “I sneak away to practice, usually around 8 a.m. The only rule I have at practice is to be done at 1 p.m., because as much as I love tennis, I need to be with her. I want to put her above everything else I’m doing,” she explained. “Since she was born, I haven’t been apart from her for more than a day.”

Even though Serena returned to the court just six months after giving birth, and won the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open, she admits she still needs to find a balance between parenting life and work life. “I’m in the locker room pumping before a match because my boobs are so big. When I pump, they go down a size or two and I go out and play,” she said. Serena ended up dropping out of the French Open earlier this month due to an arm injury. “I’ve made every sacrifice I could. I made a commitment to myself and my team that if I wasn’t at least 60 percent I wouldn’t play,” she said at the time.

However, Serena proved her true badassness last year when she famously won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January 2017 — WHILE eight weeks pregnant. “I was two months pregnant. I was literally nine weeks by the end of the tournament. Every day that passed I thought, ‘This is a dream,'” she recalled. “I had a really tough first round and an even tougher second round. I thought, ‘I’m probably going to lose early. That’s ok. I have a good excuse for the first time.'” But now Serena seems to be rethinking her priorities, putting family first.