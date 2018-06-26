Selena Gomez Pulls Funny Faces With Fans After Surprising Them At Children’s Hospital Prom– Pic

Selena Gomez made a few fan’s dreams come true when she made a special appearance at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Oncology Prom on June 23. See the adorable pics here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is a literal angel. On June 23, the “Wolves” singer and a few other stars including Grey’s Anatomy cast members Sarah Drew and Kevin McKidd spent their Saturday night at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s 17th annual Oncology Prom. Dressed in a black polka-dot dress, Sel posed for pictures and even joked around with some of the patients at the “Around the World in One Night,” themed event. “@selenagomez at Our photo booth with CHOC children! She is such a sweetheart for spending her time with these awesome kids and creating such a memorable moment they will never forget at CHOC prom night 2018,” photo booth company Pixta Perfect captioned a video of Selena and a patient. We can’t think of anything more heartwarming!

For those of you who don’t know, the prom is a yearly tradition thrown for teenagers ages 14 to 19 who are either cancer survivors or currently in treatment. The event provides a space that helps them forget about everything except having fun. And, it’s no surprise that Selena attended the event as she’s an avid supporter of nonprofits like UNICEF, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Lupus Research Alliance.

In addition to her visit to Children’s, Selena also recently sent love to Sarah Hyland after the Modern Family Star was hospitalized. “Selena feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health struggles. Selena knows exactly what it feels like when your body starts failing and how sad and scary that can feel, she can relate. Sarah’s situation has also reminded Selena how precious her health is too and made her feel grateful for every healthy day she has” a source close to Selena explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Like Sarah, Selena has her fair share of health issues. In 2017, Selena had a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus. She’s such an inspiration!