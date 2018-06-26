Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly ‘Bloodied & Bruised’ Before Ex Jen Harley’s Arrest: Shocking Details

Shocking new information about the alleged physical altercation between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and ex Jen Harley reveals that these two have some SERIOUS drama in their relationship. Here’s the latest.

Things reportedly got SUPER heated between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley before her reported arrest for domestic battery on June 24, according to Us Weekly. The exes reportedly attended a barbecue in Las Vegas with their two-month-old daughter, Ariana, in Las Vegas and started arguing in the car on the way home. “Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over,” an insider tells the mag. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in the seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. [His] face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Jen was reportedly “driving erratically” during the ride home, leaving three out of four of the car tires flat. “She drove over a median,” the source adds. “Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat.” However, the newborn was reportedly not present when her mother got arrested because Jen called someone to pick her up. She’s reportedly staying with a mutual friend of the couple’s as the ordeal gets sorted out. It’s also being reported that Ronnie plans to visit family counsel as soon as possible to learn more about his custody options.

This latest drama comes after another alleged physical altercation between Jen and Ronnie earlier this month. At that time, Ronnie was filming Jersey Shore in Vegas, and Jen reportedly would not tell him where Ariana was. “She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” Us Weekly’s insider claimed. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

Throughout the entire first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is airing now, Ronnie has been questioning his relationship with Jen and wondering whether or not she’s the one he wants to spend his life with. Clearly, it was not meant to be!