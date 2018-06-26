Pete Davidson ‘Ready To Marry’ Ariana Grande– But Is He OK With Signing Her Prenup?

Pete Davidson is ready to marry Ariana Grande ASAP! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their potential prenup and whether or not they will elope!

Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 24, are living proof that love can happen when you least expect it! After only dating for a few weeks, Ariana and her SNL star love are engaged and in a rush to get to the alter! “Pete is turned on by Ariana’s amazing talent and he loves making her laugh. They are having the best time together, and he is willing to sign a prenup or do whatever it takes to prove to any doubters that their love is the real deal,” a source close to Pete tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But, have they set a date?!

“He keeps joking with her that whenever she is ready, he will fly to Vegas, or wherever, and elope with her. He is madly in love with her and can’t wait to make it official to shut up all of their critics who say they are moving too fast,” the insider continued. While some fans are on the fence, we couldn’t be happier for them! Plus after hearing Pete say, “I feel like I won a contest,” in regards to their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it’s clear they’re in it for the long haul!

In addition to Pete’s declaration, the soon to be Mr. and Mrs. were spotted on a PDA filled stroll through NYC on June 25. Ariana and Pete literally couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were photographed flaunting huge smiles! Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see these two fall deeper in love this year, and we are so looking forward to the wedding. Let’s just hope they don’t pull a Cardi B and Offset and get married in private!